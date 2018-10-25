Review: Sandi Tan's documentary 'Shirkers' is a captivating journey into a lost cinematic past

More than anything, perhaps, Tan and Ng loved movies, from “Breathless” to “Blue Velvet,” a copy of which Tan was able to obtain only by circumventing Singapore’s strict censorship laws. As a portrait of female friendship alone, of two punk teens from a geographically and culturally isolated nation preparing to take the world by storm, this documentary is hard to resist. But that portrait deepens in emotional complexity as Tan and Ng revisit and sometimes argue over what happened next, when they set out in 1992 to make their own feature, “Shirkers,” a moody road picture about the exploits of a serial killer named “S.”