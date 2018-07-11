Dwayne Johnson scales the heights in the thrillingly dumb 'Skyscraper'

Why must it go up in flames? Because it looks awesome, duh. But mainly because a few Euro-accented thugs (Roland Møller, Noah Taylor) have a score to settle with the Pearl’s billionaire owner, Zhao Long Ji (the intriguing Chin Han), and they’ve decided their best bet is to smoke him out. What they don’t realize, of course, is that the Pearl’s state-of-the-art security system is in the hands of Johnson’s Will Sawyer. Or that Sawyer will be left on the ground, staring up in horror as his beloved wife (Neve Campbell) and kids (McKenna Roberts and Noah Cottrell) wind up trapped on the 96th floor, just above the fire zone.