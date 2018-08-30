Telluride Film Festival set to kick off Oscar season in its own uniquely casual way

This summer, in an effort to address the lack of diversity in film criticism, which was highlighted in a recent study by USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, both the Sundance and Toronto film festivals pledged to increase their share of accredited media from underrepresented communities. With Telluride drawing a far smaller coterie of press than those festivals, Huntsinger says the festival is working to bring new voices into film coverage through its FilmSCHOLAR program, which was created in conjunction with the University of Wisconsin to help foster young aspiring movie critics.