Toronto International Film Festival announces Canadian features plus rising star honorees

The festival also unveiled the finalists for their “Pitch This!” program, in which six teams of emerging filmmakers each have six minutes to pitch a feature film idea to an audience of experts and jury of film professionals. And the 22 emerging directors for the TIFF Filmmaker Lab, which provides inspiration and mentorship. This year’s filmmaker lab governors are producer Cassian Elwes, director Julie Dash, director William Oldroyd and producer Elizabeth Karlsen.