Gene Wilder dies at 83; 'Willy Wonka' star and Mel Brooks collaborator

Gene Wilder, a two-time Oscar nominee and comedy star, has died at age 83. The Associated Press reported Monday the news that Wilder died Sunday night in Stamford, Conn., from complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Wilder appeared in some of the most enduring comedies of the modern era. He had an ability to capture a frazzled persona on the brink of meltdown, bringing audiences ongoing delight. His collaborations with Mel Brooks, on films “The Producers,” “Blazing Saddles” and “Young Frankenstein,” are all considered classics.

Other notable performances include “Bonnie and Clyde,” “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” “Silver Streak,” “Stir Crazy” and “The Woman In Red.” Wilder was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor for “The Producers” and for co-writing “Young Frankenstein” along with Brooks. He won an Emmy in 2003 for a guest role on “Will & Grace.”

Story developing

Caption Juan Gabriel fans at mortuary As news of Juan Gabriel’s death spread, fans gathered Monday at the Malinow and Silverman Mortuary in Los Angeles to pay tribute to the singer. As news of Juan Gabriel’s death spread, fans gathered Monday at the Malinow and Silverman Mortuary in Los Angeles to pay tribute to the singer. Caption The Comedy Comedy Festival in Little Tokyo The comedy festival running Thursday through Sunday in Los Angeles' Little Tokyo neighborhood is an Asian American comedy fest with a bill of more than 100 comics of Asian descent. You probably wouldn't know that from the name of the event: the Comedy Comedy Festival. The comedy festival running Thursday through Sunday in Los Angeles' Little Tokyo neighborhood is an Asian American comedy fest with a bill of more than 100 comics of Asian descent. You probably wouldn't know that from the name of the event: the Comedy Comedy Festival.

ALSO:

Eddie Murphy makes a new bid for serious-movie stardom with 'Mr. Church'

From the Archives A charming, witty introduction to a 'Stranger' a la Gene Wilder

From the Archives: Gene Wilder discusses his acting successes and preference for writing