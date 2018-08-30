They're back: Past Oscar favorites are out in force this fall

Jenkins wrote both the first draft of “If Beale Street Could Talk,” an adaptation of James Baldwin’s 1974 novel, and “Moonlight” during a very focused six-week summer stay in Brussels five years ago. “Beale Street” tells the story of a young woman trying to prove the innocence of her fiancé, falsely accused of rape by a racist police officer. The teaser trailer showcases the material’s urgency and depth as well as Jenkins’ gift for imagery that is both natural and lyrical. The movie premieres in Toronto.