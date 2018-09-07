Unpopular 'popular film' Oscar is eliminated; festival favorites emerge

Another favorite out of the gate is “First Man,” Damien Chazelle’s drama about astronaut Neil Armstrong's journey to become the first man to set foot on the moon. Chazelle became the youngest director to win the Oscar for “La La Land,” and judging from the reviews out of Telluride and Venice, he’ll be back in the conversation again this year. Josh Rottenberg spoke to Chazelle and the film’s screenwriter, Josh Singer, about many things, including the silly controversy over the decision not to depict the moment when Armstrong planted the American flag on the moon.