'Moonlight,' 'Birth of a Nation' and 'Loving' score big with NAACP Image Award nominations

The 48th NAACP Image Awards nominations were announced Tuesday with Oscar contender “Moonlight” and Nate Parker’s embattled “The Birth of a Nation” each scoring six nods, with “Loving” nabbing five.

The awards aim to celebrate accomplishments of people of color in television, music, literature and film, while also recognizing the efforts of those working to promote social justice through those mediums.

In music, the sisters Knowles proved to be a force of nature, with Beyoncé garnering seven nominations and Solange grabbing five.

On television, no one can touch ABC’s “black-ish,” which racked up a jaw-dropping 12 nominations, including acknowledgements for six different cast members.

The 48th NAACP Image Awards will be hosted by “black-ish” star Anthony Anderson on Feb. 11 on TV ONE.

Here’s the complete list of nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé

Viola Davis

Regina King

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Chance the Rapper

MOTION PICTURES

Outstanding picture

"Fences" (Paramount Pictures)

"Hidden Figures" (20th Century Fox)

"Loving" (Focus Features/Big Beach)

"Moonlight" (A24)

"The Birth of a Nation" (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Actor

Denzel Washington - "Fences" (Paramount Pictures)

Don Cheadle - "Miles Ahead" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Nate Parker - "The Birth of a Nation" (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Stephan James - "Race" (Focus Features/The Luminary Group A Solofilms/Trinidad/Trinity/Trinity Race Production)

Will Smith - "Collateral Beauty" (Warner Bros. Pictures/New Line Cinema)

Actress

Angela Bassett - "London Has Fallen" (Focus Features/Millennium Films/G-Base Production)

Madina Nalwanga - "Queen of Katwe" (Walt Disney Studios)

Ruth Negga - "Loving" (Focus Features/Big Beach)

Taraji P. Henson - "Hidden Figures" (20th Century Fox)

Tika Sumpter - "Southside With You" (Roadside Attractions)

Supporting actor

Alano Miller - "Loving" (Focus Features/Big Beach)

Chadwick Boseman - "Captain America: Civil War" (Marvel Studios)

David Oyelowo - "Queen of Katwe" (Walt Disney Studios)

Mahershala Ali - "Moonlight" (A24)

Trevante Rhodes - "Moonlight" (A24)

Supporting actress

Aja Naomi King - "The Birth of a Nation" (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Lupita Nyong'o - "Queen of Katwe" (Walt Disney Studios)

Mo' Nique - "Almost Christmas" (Universal Pictures)

Octavia Spencer - "Hidden Figures" (20th Century Fox)

Viola Davis - "Fences" (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding independent picture

"Lion" (See-Saw Films)

"Loving" (Focus Features/Big Beach)

"Miles Ahead" (Sony Pictures Classics)

"Moonlight" (A24)

"The Birth of a Nation" (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

DOCUMENTARY

Film documentary

"13th" (Netflix)

"I Am Not Your Negro" (Velvet Film)

"Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise" (The People's Poet LLC)

"Miss Sharon Jones!" (Cabin Creek Films)

"Olympic Pride, American Prejudice" (Coffee Bluff Pictures)

Television documentary

"Major League Legends: Hank Aaron" (Smithsonian Channel)

"Policing the Police" (PBS)

"Roots: A History Revealed" (History)

"Roots: A New Vision" (History)

"Streets of Compton" (A&E)

TELEVISION

Comedy series

"Atlanta" (FX)

"black-ish" (ABC)

"Insecure" (HBO)

"Survivor's Remorse" (Starz)

"The Carmichael Show" (NBC)

Actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson - "black-ish" (ABC)

Don Cheadle - "House of Lies" (Showtime)

Donald Glover - "Atlanta" (FX)

Dwayne Johnson - "Ballers" (HBO)

Kevin Hart - "Real Husbands of Hollywood" (BET)

Actress in a comedy series

Issa Rae - "Insecure" (HBO)

Keesha Sharp - "Lethal Weapon" (FOX)

Niecy Nash - "The Soul Man" (TV Land)

Tracee Ellis Ross - "black-ish" (ABC)

Uzo Aduba - "Orange is the New Black" (Netflix)

Supporting actor in a comedy series