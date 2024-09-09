Advertisement
Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ fails to round up CMA Award nominations. Who tops the list?

Beyoncé in a white cowboy hat and white tank top posing with her fingers pointing like a gun
Beyoncé and her newest album “Cowboy Carter” did not receive any kudos for the 2024 CMA Awards.
(Blair Caldwell)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Beyoncé, months after lamenting not “being country ‘nough” in “Cowboy Carter,” is getting the cold shoulder from the country music scene — again.

The Country Music Assn. shut out the pop superstar and her newest album from its class of 2024 CMA Awards nominees. Though billed as a “‘Beyoncé’ album” instead of a purely country music project, “Cowboy Carter” paid tribute to the singer’s Southern roots and featured the genre’s most iconic voices including Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Linda Martell. It also showcased rising artists.

When the 2024 CMA Awards nominees list dropped Monday, it saw Morgan Wallen leading the pack with seven nominations, including for the top entertainer of the year and song of the year prizes. Behind Wallen, musicians Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton followed with five nominations each.

Beyoncé, in a while cowboy hat, white ribbed tank top and platinum hair, smiles in a crowd.

Music

The power of Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ isn’t its country twang. It’s her imagination, unlocked

On her sprawling new album, pop’s foremost musicologist explores country music’s history and leans into its wit, style and pageantry.

April 1, 2024

Rapper and singer Post Malone, who worked with Beyoncé on the “Cowboy Carter” track “Levii’s Jeans,” earned four nominations, all for his single “I Had Some Help,” which features Wallen. Lainey Wilson, who was the most-nominated artist for the 2023 and 2022 ceremonies, was nominated for four categories, including entertainer of the year.

The CMA Awards nomination snub comes eight years after Beyoncé faced backlash from conservative country music fans for her performance of “Daddy Lessons” with the Chicks at the 2016 awards ceremony. Upon the release of her album, Beyoncé said it was “born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed … and it was very clear that I wasn’t.”

“Because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of country music and studied our rich musical archive,” the 43-year-old singer said in March.

LOS ANGELES -- AUGUST 16, 2024: Shaboozey in Los Angeles on Friday, August 16, 2024 (Ethan Benavidez / For The Times)

Music

From Nigeria to Nashville, we’re all in Shaboozey country now

The unlikely country star’s journey from unknown artist to record-breaking chart-topper who writes hits for Beyoncé is a lesson in the power of cultural exchange.

Sept. 4, 2024

She added at the time: “The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me.”

The 58th CMA Awards will broadcast Nov. 20 on ABC.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Entertainer of the year

  • Luke Combs
  • Jelly Roll
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Lainey Wilson

Single of the year

  • “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey
    Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry
    Mix engineer: Raul Lopez
  • “Dirt Cheap” — Cody Johnson
    Producer: Trent Willmon
    Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
  • “I Had Some Help” — Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
    Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
    Mix engineer: Ryan Gore
  • “Watermelon Moonshine” — Lainey Wilson
    Producer: Jay Joyce
    Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
  • “White Horse” — Chris Stapleton
    Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton
    Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
Album of the year

  • “Deeper Well” — Kacey Musgraves
    Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian
    Mix engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder
  • “Fathers & Sons” — Luke Combs
    Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
    Mix engineer: Chip Matthews
  • “Higher” — Chris Stapleton
    Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton
    Mix engineer: Vance Powell
  • “Leather” — Cody Johnson
    Producer: Trent Willmon
    Mix engineer: Jack Clarke
  • “Whitsitt Chapel” — Jelly Roll
    Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens
    Mix engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley

Song of the year

  • “Burn It Down”
    Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose
  • “Dirt Cheap”
    Songwriter: Josh Phillips
  • “I Had Some Help”
    Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters
  • “The Painter”
    Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
  • “White Horse”
    Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

Female vocalist of the year

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Megan Moroney
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Lainey Wilson

Male vocalist of the year

  • Luke Combs
  • Jelly Roll
  • Cody Johnson
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

Vocal group of the year

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Old Dominion
  • The Red Clay Strays
  • Zac Brown Band

Vocal duo of the year

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Maddie & Tae
  • The War and Treaty
Musical event of the year

  • “Cowboys Cry Too” — Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan)
    Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym
  • “I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
    Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
  • “I Remember Everything” — Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves)
    Producer: Zach Bryan
  • “Man Made a Bar” — Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)
    Producer: Joey Moi
  • “you look like you love me” — Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)
    Producer: Will Bundy

Musician of the year

  • Tom Bukovac — Guitar
  • Jenee Fleenor — Fiddle
  • Paul Franklin — Steel Guitar
  • Rob McNelley — Guitar
  • Charlie Worsham — Guitar

Music video of the year

  • “Dirt Cheap” — Cody Johnson
    Director: Dustin Haney
  • “I Had Some Help” — Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
    Director: Chris Villa
  • “I’m Not Pretty” — Megan Moroney
    Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney
  • “The Painter” — Cody Johnson
    Director: Dustin Haney
  • “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” — Lainey Wilson
    Director: Patrick Tracy

New artist of the year

  • Megan Moroney
  • Shaboozey
  • Nate Smith
  • Mitchell Tenpenny
  • Zach Top
  • Bailey Zimmerman

