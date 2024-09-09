Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ fails to round up CMA Award nominations. Who tops the list?

Beyoncé and her newest album “Cowboy Carter” did not receive any kudos for the 2024 CMA Awards.

Beyoncé, months after lamenting not “being country ‘nough” in “Cowboy Carter,” is getting the cold shoulder from the country music scene — again.

The Country Music Assn. shut out the pop superstar and her newest album from its class of 2024 CMA Awards nominees. Though billed as a “‘Beyoncé’ album” instead of a purely country music project, “Cowboy Carter” paid tribute to the singer’s Southern roots and featured the genre’s most iconic voices including Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Linda Martell. It also showcased rising artists.

When the 2024 CMA Awards nominees list dropped Monday, it saw Morgan Wallen leading the pack with seven nominations, including for the top entertainer of the year and song of the year prizes. Behind Wallen, musicians Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton followed with five nominations each.

Advertisement

Rapper and singer Post Malone, who worked with Beyoncé on the “Cowboy Carter” track “Levii’s Jeans,” earned four nominations, all for his single “I Had Some Help,” which features Wallen. Lainey Wilson, who was the most-nominated artist for the 2023 and 2022 ceremonies, was nominated for four categories, including entertainer of the year.

The CMA Awards nomination snub comes eight years after Beyoncé faced backlash from conservative country music fans for her performance of “Daddy Lessons” with the Chicks at the 2016 awards ceremony. Upon the release of her album, Beyoncé said it was “born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed … and it was very clear that I wasn’t.”

“Because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of country music and studied our rich musical archive,” the 43-year-old singer said in March.

Advertisement

She added at the time: “The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me.”

The 58th CMA Awards will broadcast Nov. 20 on ABC.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Entertainer of the year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Single of the year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey

Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry

Mix engineer: Raul Lopez

Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry Mix engineer: Raul Lopez “Dirt Cheap” — Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

Producer: Trent Willmon Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke “I Had Some Help” — Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

Mix engineer: Ryan Gore

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins Mix engineer: Ryan Gore “Watermelon Moonshine” — Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce “White Horse” — Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Advertisement

Album of the year

“Deeper Well” — Kacey Musgraves

Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian

Mix engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder

Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian Mix engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder “Fathers & Sons” — Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix engineer: Chip Matthews

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton Mix engineer: Chip Matthews “Higher” — Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton

Mix engineer: Vance Powell

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton Mix engineer: Vance Powell “Leather” — Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix engineer: Jack Clarke

Producer: Trent Willmon Mix engineer: Jack Clarke “Whitsitt Chapel” — Jelly Roll

Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens

Mix engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley

Song of the year

“Burn It Down”

Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose

Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose “Dirt Cheap”

Songwriter: Josh Phillips

Songwriter: Josh Phillips “I Had Some Help”

Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters

Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters “The Painter”

Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins “White Horse”

Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

Female vocalist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male vocalist of the year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal group of the year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Vocal duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Advertisement

Musical event of the year

“Cowboys Cry Too” — Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym “I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins “I Remember Everything” — Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves)

Producer: Zach Bryan

Producer: Zach Bryan “Man Made a Bar” — Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)

Producer: Joey Moi

Producer: Joey Moi “you look like you love me” — Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)

Producer: Will Bundy

Musician of the year

Tom Bukovac — Guitar

Jenee Fleenor — Fiddle

Paul Franklin — Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley — Guitar

Charlie Worsham — Guitar

Music video of the year

“Dirt Cheap” — Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

Director: Dustin Haney “I Had Some Help” — Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

Director: Chris Villa

Director: Chris Villa “I’m Not Pretty” — Megan Moroney

Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney

Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney “The Painter” — Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

Director: Dustin Haney “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” — Lainey Wilson

Director: Patrick Tracy

New artist of the year