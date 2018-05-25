'We got you, Harvey Weinstein': Hollywood celebrates disgraced film mogul's arrest and surrender

It's been more than seven months since the floodgates of accusations opened up against disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, with more than 80 women in the film industry accusing him of sexual misconduct to varying degrees.
On Friday, Weinstein turned himself in to the New York Police Department and was charged with rape, a criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct.
"Mr. Weinstein has always maintained that he has never engaged in nonconsensual sexual acts," his attorneys Blair Berk and Benjamin Brafman said in an earlier statement to The Times.
Some Weinstein accusers, including Rose McGowan and Asia Argento, saw Weinstein's arrest as justice and proof of the power of speaking out. Other celebrities also turned to social media to share their reactions to the latest stop in the producer's downfall.
Read some of the responses below.
I, and so many of Harvey Weinstein’s survivors, had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law. Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice. We were young women who were assaulted by Weinstein and later terrorized by his vast network of complicity. I stand with my fellow survivors. May his arrest give hope to all victims and survivors everywhere that are telling their truths.