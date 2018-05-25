'We got you, Harvey Weinstein': Hollywood celebrates disgraced film mogul's arrest and surrender

I, and so many of Harvey Weinstein’s survivors, had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law. Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice. We were young women who were assaulted by Weinstein and later terrorized by his vast network of complicity. I stand with my fellow survivors. May his arrest give hope to all victims and survivors everywhere that are telling their truths.

A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on May 24, 2018 at 2:59pm PDT