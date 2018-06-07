California Sounds: New music and videos from L.A. bands the Internet and Boogie

The song is from the Internet’s forthcoming album “Hive Mind,” which comes out July 20. As with the Syd-directed video, the album focuses on the power of communal creativity. As Syd wrote in release notes advancing the album: “After making a few songs we realized that we really want to use this album to live by example and promote camaraderie amongst young black people.” She added, “We realized that we're the only band of our kind. And we want to really solidify ourselves as that, as the best.”