California Sounds: Mia Doi Todd tackles 'Midsummer Night's Dream,' Winnetka Bowling League premieres 'On the 5' video and Louis Cole celebrates 'Time'

It was quite the display, but that’s to be expected. Cole obviously loves being on stage, and “Time” proves it. These 14 tracks merge synthetic funk, hip-hop, indie soul and a love of life. Songs including “Weird Part of the Night,” “Freaky Times” and “After the Load is Blown” possess chops and wit. And despite the title, “When You’re Ugly” isn’t about trolling or negativity. It’s about facing down criticism with unflinching, stubborn determination. This sentiment is also delivered through a video, shot in the industrial streets of Vernon, where Cole and a band of misfits move to the music. As the display is concluding (spoiler alert!), Cole is struck by a speeding car while his team watches. It’s one of many such videos on Cole’s YouTube page.