California Sounds: New music from Sudan Archives, Las Cafeteras, Prophet and Joey Dosik

Prophet, “Wanna Be Your Man” (Stones Throw). In 1984, an artist who goes by Prophet released a private-press funk album called “Right on Time.” Outsider beat music seemingly recorded on the cheap, the album was nonetheless so magnetic that it became desirable on the collector’s circuit. And as anyone who’s followed L.A. beat music might predict, DJ and Stones Throw Records owner Peanut Butter Wolf got a copy of it and tracked down the artist.