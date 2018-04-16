Eminem was not the right man to close out Coachella

Nor has he lost his audience: Last year, his very dodgy "Revival" topped the Billboard 200, just like the seven albums before it, and Sunday the field at Indio's Empire Polo Club was as packed as I saw it all weekend. (Eminem wouldn't allow The Times to photograph the performance without agreeing to restrictions on the images, which is why you don't see a picture of his large live band or his impressive video display at the top of this article.)