Tyler, the Creator cancels headlining gigs at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands. It’s not clear why

Tyler, the Creator will no longer perform at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands in August.

Tyler, the Creator is dropping out of headlining gigs at the Lollapalooza and Outside Lands music festivals later this summer, and his team is shedding no light on the situation.

Tyler, 33, was slated to headline both music festivals, which take place in early August. He apologized to fans Thursday in a post announcing his decision on X.

“i made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. that is not sexy at all,” he wrote. “please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. love.”

No other additional details were given on the reason behind his departure. Tyler’s representative told The Times there would be no further comment at this time.

A few minutes after Tyler’s announcement, Lollapalooza declared it would be a “Hot girl summer in Chicago” with Megan Thee Stallion taking over Tyler’s Aug. 1 spot.

Likewise, Outside Lands said rising star Sabrina Carpenter would fill in for Tyler Aug. 10 in San Francisco because he could no longer perform “due to personal reasons.”

The announcement came a day after Tyler appeared onstage in Inglewood during Kendrick Lamar’s “The Pop Out — Ken & Friends” show at the Forum. At the concert, which was tied to the Juneteenth holiday, Tyler performed “Earfquake” to a roaring crowd that loudly sang lyrics back to him.

“it was beautiful to see the whole city come together last night,” he wrote on X after the show. “my first raps were written at home off crenshaw dr and 82nd, right down the street” from the Forum.

In April, Tyler had headlining gigs on both Saturdays at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. He’s expected to return to the stage in October at the Austin City Limits Festival, where Chris Stapleton and Dua Lipa will headline on Friday and Saturday before Tyler’s Sunday headliner appearance.