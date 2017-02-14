Solange and Seu Jorge headline KCRW's World Festival at the Hollywood Bowl

David Bowie will get a tropical tribute and some of the finest minds in modern black pop music will top the bill at this summer’s KCRW World Fest.

The summer staple at the Hollywood Bowl announced its full season lineup Tuesday, and the shows reflect both last year’s losses and artists’ ambitions for the future.

Perhaps the finest set of the season will bring Solange (who, despite all the recent attention on her sister, also had a No. 1 album this year) out on Sept. 24, with a remarkable range of modern soul and electronic acts: Blood Orange, King, Kelela, Moses Sumney and Kelsey Lu. It’s hard to imagine a more thorough compendium of contemporary, experimental black talent in a single night.

Some of the other highlights include the Brazilian singer Seu Jorge revisiting his beloved collection of David Bowie covers from Wes Anderson’s film “The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou” on June 25; Blondie and Garbage teaming up with Sky Ferreira (an acolyte of both) on July 9; and the co-headlining classic indie rock bill of Belle & Sebastian and Spoon on Aug. 6.

View the whole lineup at KCRW’s site. Single ticket sales for all shows go on sale May 7, and subscription packages are available now.

