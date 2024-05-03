Britney Spears twisted her ankle but is safe at home after Chateau Marmont 911 call

Britney Spears alleged that paramedics showed up to her door at Chateau Marmont “illegally” after she twisted her ankle doing a leap.

Britney Spears had a fight with her boyfriend at Chateau Marmont this week, resulting in paramedics being called to the vaunted Hollywood establishment and the pop star leaving the hotel with her own security team, The Times has confirmed.

The “... Baby One More Time” singer injured her foot and was not treated by medical personnel but is fine and safe at home, The Times confirmed Friday.

Spears, 42, appeared to address the incident Thursday, declaring on Instagram that “the news is fake” after a wide-reaching TMZ report about her and boyfriend, Paul Soliz, cited sources who feared that she had a “mental breakdown” at the hotel. The Grammy Award winner confirmed that she twisted her ankle and alleged that paramedics “showed up at my door illegally.”

“They never came in my room but I felt completly [sic] harassed. I’m moving to Boston !!! Peace,” wrote Spears, whose past erratic behavior resulted in her infamous 13-year conservatorship that was terminated in 2021.

Late Thursday, Spears posted a video showing her swollen ankle and saying that she injured it while she was trying to do a leap in the living room of her hotel suite. She said she “fell and embarrassed herself” and that the paramedics’ arrival “caused this huge scene, which was so unnecessary” when all she needed was ice.

“It is actually pretty bad, but s— happens,” the “Toxic” and “Hold Me Closer” singer said in the video.

Spears’ personal attorney Mathew S. Rosengart declined to comment Friday when reached by The Times. A Chateau Marmont spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.

It’s unclear who called authorities.

Brian Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department, confirmed Friday that the agency had received a 911 call to the Chateau Marmont at 12:42 a.m. Thursday but, citing medical privacy rules, could not identify the person the call was made for.

Humphrey confirmed that paramedics were dispatched to the hotel after a caller requested aid for an adult female who had been injured. He said the caller did not offer specifics about the injury.

“At this time it is not clear if the crew encountered the injured person or offered any medical assistance,” he said, adding that the ambulance left Chateau Marmont at 1:17 a.m. without transporting the person and that there was no law-enforcement response.

Humphrey had no comment on the allegations Spears made on social media.

In the caption of Spears’ Thursday video post, she alleged that her mother, Lynne Spears, was probably involved in the incident, which was documented in part by paparazzi. She also complimented Rosengart, who spearheaded the effort that released her from the conservatorship of her personal and financial affairs that was installed in 2008 after a spate of high-profile incidents.

“I know my mom was involved !!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when !!!” Spears alleged in the post. “I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it 👍🏻🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!”

Then, posting a photo of Rosengart, Spears added: “Psss this man is wonderful !!! He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!”

Last week, Rosengart helped wrap up the singer’s years-long dispute with her father and former conservator, Jamie Spears, over payment of his legal fees and how he managed his daughter’s finances during the controversial legal arrangement.

“The Woman in Me” author also reached a divorce settlement agreement with estranged third husband Sam Asghari that was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court earlier this week.