When the Doors brought original rock bad boy Jerry Lee Lewis to the Forum in 1968

"We said, 'You've got to play 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On' and 'Great Balls of Fire.' The audience was just shouting, 'Jim! Jim! Doors!' But he was great. At the end of his set, he slammed the top of the piano shut, climbed on top and said, 'OK, for those of you who love me, God bless you. For those who don't….' and then he stuck his tongue out and gave them the raspberry."