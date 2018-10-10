Advertisement

American Music Awards 2018: Taylor Swift, late rapper XXXTentacion among winners

By Los Angels Times Staff
Oct 09, 2018 | 8:20 PM

Taylor Swift made history Tuesday night at the 2018 American Music Awards, becoming the most-winning female artist in the show’s history and the most wins for artist of the year. The “Delicate” singer won artist of the year, tour of the year and pop/rock album of the year on a night that also saw her open the show with a performance of her latest single, “I Did Something Bad.”

Her victories came days after Swift caused a frenzy when she posted a strongly political Instagram post, encouraging her fans to vote and endorsing Tennessee Democratic candidates Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper while bashing Republican candidate Marsha Blackburn. During her speech, Swift (albeit briefly) returned to politics when she reminded viewers to vote in the upcoming midterm elections before wrapping her speech. The ceremony, televised on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in L.A., ended with a tribute to Aretha Franklin.

Other big winners of the evening included Camila Cabello and the late rapper XXXTentacion.

Check out a full list of winners below.

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock: Post Malone

Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock: Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock: Migos

Favorite Album Pop/Rock: Taylor Swift “reputation”

Favorite Song Pop/Rock: Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug “Havana”

Favorite Male Artist Country: Kane Brown

Favorite Female Artist Country: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group Country: Florida Georgia Line

Favorite Album Country: Kane Brown “Kane Brown”

Favorite Song Country: Kane Brown “Heaven”

Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop: Cardi B

Favorite Album Rap//Hip-Hop: Post Malone “Beerbongs & Bentlys”

Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop: Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B: Khalid

Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B: Rihanna

Favorite Album Soul/R&B: XXXTENTACION “17”

Favorite Song Soul/R&B: Bruno Mars & Cardi B “Finesse”

Tour of the Year: Taylor Swift

Favorite Music Video: Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug “Havana”

Favorite Artist Alternative Rock: Panic! At The Disco

Favorite Artist Adult Contemporary: Shawn Mendes

Favorite Artist Latin: Daddy Yankee

Favorite Artist Contemporary Inspirational: Lauren Daigle

Favorite Artist Electronic Dance Music: Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack: “Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By”

Favorite Social Artist of the Year: BTS

New Artist of the Year: Camila Cabello

Collaboration of the Year: Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug, “Havana”

