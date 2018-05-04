Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner has gone to the moon and has an album to show for it

"Yeah, there's something to that," Turner pauses. "Both this and that felt like it was the only move we could make. There's an idea that this album's radically removed from where we've been. I can sort of see that, but I don't think it's as much of a move as people suggest. The reactions make it seem like I had more of a choice in it than I did. I don't know if there was anything else I could have done."