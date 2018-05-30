New boxed set 'Battleground Korea' documents music from 'forgotten' war

The four discs are organized with distinct themes: “Disc 1 — Going to War Again” with songs rooted in the return of war so soon after the end of WWII; “Disc 2 — Somewhere in Korea,” documenting soldiers’ hopes and fears about their involvement in a civil war thousands of miles from their homes; “Disc 3 — On the Homefront,” how the war affected family members and friends back in the states; and “Disc 4 — Peace and Its Legacies,” with songs delving into the challenges for soldiers who survived and returned home.