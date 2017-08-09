Don't sleep on Benjamin Gibbard's song-by-song re-creation of Teenage Fanclub's 'Bandwagonesque'

Did the universe need this? Probably not.
But fans of Death Cab for Cutie and Teenage Fanclub -- and jangly, guitar-based indie pop in general -- will be pleased to have it. Willed into being by the proudly fussy music-and-food website Turntable Kitchen, "Bandwagonesque" is Death Cab frontman Benjamin Gibbard’s song-by-song re-creation of the Scottish band's 1991 album (which semi-famously topped Nirvana's "Nevermind" on Spin magazine's year-end list).
In the U.S., Teenage Fanclub never amounted to much more than a critical fave, but the fuzzy riffs and sweet vocal harmonies on "Bandwagonesque" clearly made a formative impact on the teenage Gibbard.
His exacting tribute is as warm as it is faithful.
Benjamin Gibbard
"Bandwagonesque"
(Canvasback Music/Turntable Kitchen)
Twitter: @mikaelwood