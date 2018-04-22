Coachella: See Beyoncé's Weekend 2 looks

Beyoncé made her triumphant return to the Empire Polo Grounds on Saturday night for Weekend 2 of Coachella. And while she resurrected the same set list and brought out the same guests — with the addition of “Mi Gente” singer J Balvin — the singer did hit refresh on an important part of her set: her wardrobe.
In pieces once again designed by Balmain, Beyoncé traded yellows and blacks for pinks and silvers. (Those denim shorts and silver boots did made a comeback, as seen above.)
Check out the new looks from her Weekend 2 set, below.