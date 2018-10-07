Review: Nirvana reunited at Dave Grohl's Cal Jam. The result was complicated

From his seat behind the drums — where he first found fame before moving on from Nirvana to form Foo Fighters, in which he’s the frontman — Grohl drove his old bandmates Krist Novoselic (on bass) and Pat Smear (on guitar) through half a dozen Nirvana songs, including “All Apologies” and “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” with help from two guest singers: Joan Jett, the pioneering female rocker, and John McCauley of Rhode Island’s Deer Tick, which has performed as a Nirvana tribute band.