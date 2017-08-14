Ministry of Gossip
Lana Del Rey, Solange, Justice set for Tyler the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw

Gerrick D. Kennedy
Lana Del Rey, Solange and Justice are among the artists booked for Tyler the Creator's sixth annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, the rapper announced Monday afternoon.

Set for Oct. 28-29 at Exposition Park, the festival is produced by Tyler the Creator and Goldenvoice. The event will also feature performances from ASAP Rocky, Kid Cudi, Migos, Kehlani, 2 Chainz and Mac Miller.

Kamaiyah, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples, the Internet, Willow & Jaden Smith, Kelis, 6lack, Kelela, Trash Talk, Jorja Smith and Terror Jr. are also featured on the bill.

As customary, Tyler the Creator will headline. Last year’s sold-out Carnival featured ASAP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Erykah Badu, Chance the Rapper and Schoolboy Q.

General admission weekend passes are $208 and VIP passes are $368 (fees not included), and each comes with free access to carnival rides. VIP tickets include a wristband good for entry to both days, access to an exclusive clubhouse, and a merch package.

Additionally, those interested in carnival games can purchase an unlimited play day pass for $65. Tickets for the Carnival go on sale noon Thursday through the festival’s official site.

