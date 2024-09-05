Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Luke Combs to headline Stagecoach 2025

Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Luke Combs will headline 2025’s Stagecoach country music festival, organizers announced Thursday, bringing together three superstar acts who each followed their own path to the top of the genre.

The three-day event, set for April 25 to 27 at Indio’s Empire Polo Club, will also feature Brothers Osborne, Shaboozey, Sturgill Simpson, Midland, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Scotty McCreery, Whiskey Myers, Sierra Ferrell and Tucker Wetmore.

Among the non-country artists on the bill for the annual event, which takes place on the same grounds as Coachella and has slowly expanded its stylistic footprint since premiering in 2007, are two performers who put in cameos at this year’s edition of the fest: the singer and rapper T-Pain, who appeared onstage with Jelly Roll in April to cover the late Toby Keith’s “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” and Lana Del Rey, who joined Paul Cauthen to sing “Unchained Melody” and later danced onstage with Mike Love as the Beach Boys performed “Barbara Ann.” (Del Rey has said she’s preparing a country album to be called “Lasso.”)

Advertisement

The rock bands Creed and the Goo Goo Dolls, the pop veterans of the Backstreet Boys and the former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar will also be at Stagecoach, as will the rapper Nelly, who’s slated to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his 2000 debut, “Country Grammar.”

Bryan’s booking is the latest signal that, after a few years of seeming ambivalence regarding the country music industry, the scrappy singer-songwriter who started out posting bare-bones live videos on social media is beginning to see a place for himself inside the genre. Jelly Roll’s headlining slot will come just over two years after the face-tattooed former rapper scored his first No. 1 country hit with “Son of a Sinner.” (He’s scheduled to play Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Friday night ahead of a new album due next month.)

Combs, meanwhile, is atop the bill for a second time following a headlining gig in 2022 by the established country hitmaker who turned heads outside Nashville last year with his rendition of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.”

Advertisement

Other acts scheduled to perform at Stagecoach include Dylan Scott, Nikki Lane, Dylan Gossett, Dasha, Flatland Cavalry, Tracy Lawrence, Conner Smith and Tommy James & the Shondells.

Passes for the festival, which start at $579 and go up past $4,000 for various VIP packages, go on sale Sept. 13.