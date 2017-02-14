Newly crowned Grammy winner Chance the Rapper coming to the Hollywood Bowl

Fresh off his Grammy wins for best new artist, rap album and rap performance, Chance the Rapper will be taking a victory lap back through Los Angeles by way of a new tour announced Tuesday morning.

Kicking off in April, the tour will bring the MC to the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 3. Shockingly, this is his first solo headlining tour, and the Bowl set codifies what fans already knew: Chance is an indie phenomenon that the music business is finally catching up to.

His mixtape releases, including last year’s exemplary “Coloring Book,” were available only as streams and free downloads, and he is still without a formal record label. Yet he’s pals with former President Obama and single-handedly forced the Grammys to change the rules to allow free streaming-only releases to be considered for awards.

“It’s clear now that streaming is here and probably here to stay,” Bill Freimuth, a Recording Academy executive, told The Times last year. “As the academy — as all the academies are — we’re often criticized for being out of step. So we strive very much to be of the moment as much as we can. This was one way to do it.”

Tickets for the Bowl show go on sale at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Hard to think of a better Valentine’s Day present for the procrastinators out there, so consider this yet another gratis gift from Chance.

Caption Grammys 2017: Best moments Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Caption Grammys 2017: Best moments Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Caption Enya nominee Best New Age Album Enya nominee Best New Age Album Enya nominee Best New Age Album Caption Skrillex Skrillex says he's always the last to find out about the Grammy nominations. Skrillex says he's always the last to find out about the Grammy nominations. Caption John Cale of Velvet Underground receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award John Cale of Velvet Underground receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. John Cale of Velvet Underground receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. Caption Adele's acceptance speech at the Grammys Adele tearfully thanked Beyonce while accepting her album of the year award for "25." Adele tearfully thanked Beyonce while accepting her album of the year award for "25."

For breaking music news, follow @augustbrown on Twitter.

ALSO

Hollywood Bowl's 2017 lineup: 'Harry Potter,' Misty Copeland, 'Mamma Mia!' and more

The complete list of 2017 Grammys winners and nominees

Read Beyoncé’s complete Grammy acceptance speech

FASHION: Grammys 2017 best and worst dressed | Review

PHOTOS: Red carpet | Show highlights | Winners