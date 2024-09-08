Advertisement
Kendrick Lamar to headline 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

Kendrick Lamar performing at the 2023 Super Bowl
Kendrick Lamar, during the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, will headline the game’s performance in 2025.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Ashley LeeStaff Writer 
Football season may have just begun, but the next Super Bowl halftime act is already set: Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 show, said Roc Nation, Apple Music and the NFL on Sunday morning.

Super Bowl LIX will take place Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and will air on Fox.

This will be Lamar’s second time performing at the Super Bowl. He last took the field in 2022 with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak. That was the first halftime show consisting entirely of rap and hip-hop artists, and the performance won three Emmy Awards, including outstanding variety special (live) — a first in Super Bowl halftime history.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” said Lamar in a statement. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

More to come.

