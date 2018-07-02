After a six year hiatus, Christina Aguilera finds her 'Liberation'

Look, everybody has their own experience, and I don't want to devalue anyone's own experience with any of those shows. As an artist, I believe in artists being able to express themselves how they feel they should. Just know there's a lot of other people involved in those shows. Certain factors and things are dictated according to what ratings will be. It's definitely a business. I also saw blatant things that I didn't think were okay and that I'm sure no one would want to put up with in a work environment. It was important for me to step away.