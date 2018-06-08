With 'Dreams,' rapper Cozz finds himself celebrating the West Coast

“I feel like it’s my best work to date,” the 24-year-old rapper said, “so I hope people receive it the same way. I just dropped the video for ‘Bout It,’ and a lot of people just now heard that and they’re going back and they’re, like, ‘Yo I gotta listen to the whole album now.’ Just based off the reactions of certain songs… and the fact that they are saying, ‘Yo I gotta listen to the whole thing now,’ it’s just great.”