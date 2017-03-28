Gaslamp Killer, Mr. Carmack headline Coachella's Do LaB stage

The Do LaB — the outsider dance music stage at the edge of the Coachella grounds — has announced its lineup for the 2017 festival, and it looks prepared to compete with the rest of the forward-thinking club music bills at the fest.

Mr. Carmack, L.A. beat-scene favorite Gaslamp Killer, Justin Martin and Dirtybird Records boss Barclay Crenshaw are among the headliners at the fan-favorite niche stage, which has its own ecosystem of Burner-style vibes (indebted to the same folks behind the Lightning in a Bottle festival, who curate it).

It’s been a 13-year fixture at Coachella, and its rowdy-hippy aesthetic has a life of its own there.

Fans of this weekend’s Desert Hearts festival will see much of the crew reassemble at the Do Lab over Coachella’s two weekends, alongside underground and rising young acts like XXYYXX, Shiba San and Elohim. The tent is also known for its last-minute surprise sets from acts on much bigger Coachella stages. In years past, Major Lazer, Bob Moses, the Glitch Mob and Bonobo have all spun spontaneous gigs there.

As a break from the quick turnover and stage-scampering of the rest of the fest, it’s hard to beat

