New Orleans legend Fats Domino is remembered by those he influenced

Musicians from all genres mourned the death of 1950s rock ’n’ roll singer Fats Domino on Tuesday, as did a U.S. congressman, an NFL coach and others.

The New Orleans-bred piano player, also known as “the Fat Man,” attracted a wide-ranging audience with hits like “Ain’t That a Shame” and “Blueberry Hill,” and in the 1950s sold more records than any rock ’n’ roll singer except Elvis Presley. His music was fun and he was good-natured, lacking the rebellious flair of his contemporaries. Instead, according to a 1985 Los Angeles Times article, the “quiet giant” came across as “a gentle, cuddly performer who just happened to make great records.”

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Domino, who died Tuesday at 89, was remembered by those he influenced as a trailblazer and pioneer.

Here’s what several celebrities had to say about him and his legacy:

CAPTION L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei CAPTION L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei CAPTION Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP in the new film "Marshall." Video by Jason H. Neubert. Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP in the new film "Marshall." Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Tom Petty's last interview. Tom Petty's last interview. CAPTION On most mornings, a young homeless man, Matthew Shaver, can be found playing the free piano at Union Station — to the delight of morning commuters. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) On most mornings, a young homeless man, Matthew Shaver, can be found playing the free piano at Union Station — to the delight of morning commuters. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66.

Follow me: @NardineSaad