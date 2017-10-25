New Orleans legend Fats Domino is remembered by those he influenced

Musicians from all genres mourned the death of 1950s rock ’n’ roll singer Fats Domino on Tuesday, as did a U.S. congressman, an NFL coach and others.
The New Orleans-bred piano player, also known as “the Fat Man,” attracted a wide-ranging audience with hits like “Ain’t That a Shame” and “Blueberry Hill,” and in the 1950s sold more records than any rock ’n’ roll singer except Elvis Presley. His music was fun and he was good-natured, lacking the rebellious flair of his contemporaries. Instead, according to a 1985 Los Angeles Times article, the “quiet giant” came across as “a gentle, cuddly performer who just happened to make great records.”
See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »
Domino, who died Tuesday at 89, was remembered by those he influenced as a trailblazer and pioneer.
Here’s what several celebrities had to say about him and his legacy:
Follow me: @NardineSaad