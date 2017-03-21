Bjork, Solange, Nine Inch Nails, Missy Elliott and others will headline an expanded FYF Fest

FYF fest will be a full day longer and significantly more diverse in 2017.

The Goldenvoice-produced summertime staple, which has grown from a tiny punk gig into an international destination festival, will host Bjork, Frank Ocean and Nine Inch Nails atop the bill this year.

Missy Elliott, Solange and A Tribe Called Quest will also perform, giving FYF its most genre-, gender- and racially diverse slate of headliners.

Tickets are on-sale March 24 at noon. A three-day general admission pass will sell for $299. A VIP option is available for $549. Additional ticket fees will apply. A single day ticket is $125.

The festival will also grow by a day and move up a month in the calendar this year, to July 21-23 at Exposition Park, the fest’s home since 2014. The expansion cements FYF’s growing ambition in a busy festival schedule. Goldenvoice last year introduced the classic-rock Desert Trip and, more recently, the forthcoming Arroyo Seco Weekend.

The news that nearly every headlining act is female or a minority is a significant acknowledgement of demands to increase diversity in festival lineups. FYF has featured Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West (subbing in for Frank Ocean, who cancelled last-minute in 2015) in recent years, but this lineup still feels like a turning point.

“FYF was one of my favorite sets of last year, it was a moment you could never duplicate,” said Marea Stamper, the DJ and producer who performs as the Black Madonna, who will return to FYF this year.

Pop singer Robyn joined her for an unannounced collaboration at last year’s festival, and coupled with Anohni’s heartrending electronic pleas and Grace Jones’ triumphant main stage set, Stamper felt a shift coming with FYF highlighting female performers.

“Who wasn’t mesmerized by Grace Jones riding atop a man’s shoulders last year,” she said.

Though FYF has had to survive annual complaints about long entry lines and confusing layouts, it remains a favorite for acts.

The diversity this year “makes it way more interesting as an audience and as a band. It’s a good way to represent L.A.,” said Mikal Cronin, a singer-songwriter who has performed at FYF many times in various guises, as a solo act and as part of Ty Segall’s band.

“Especially now, when we need to support everybody more than ever,” he said.​​​​​

The lineup for the 2017 FYF Fest FYF Fest / Goldenvoice The lineup for the 2017 FYF Fest The lineup for the 2017 FYF Fest (FYF Fest / Goldenvoice)

Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Pasadena-based troupe A Noise Within celebrates 25 years The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. Caption The Oscars red carpet in two minutes Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Caption Watch the Oscars' shocking best picture mix-up "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. Caption Why the Oscars still matter: Academy Awards attendees weigh in Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars. Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars.

For breaking music news, follow @augustbrown on Twitter.

ALSO:

FYF 2016: Grace Jones plays a set for the ages

FYF Fest impresses in sound, but feels on the precipice of change