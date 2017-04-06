FYF Fest announces new acts, daily lineups and single-day pass sales

FYF Fest organizers have announced a number of new acts to the already stacked lineup for this year’s expanded event, along with a breakdown of which days acts will play.

Set for July 21-23 at Exposition Park, the Goldenvoice-produced festival has added L.A. band Chicano Batman, Welsh singer and producer Kelly Lee Owens, Montreal-based Homeshake (Peter Sagar’s indie pop/R&B project), and DJ outfit Honey Soundsystem.

Chicano Batman will also play Goldenvoice’s tentpole event, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival next weekend, and Owens’ set at FYF will mark her U.S. debut.

Expanded to three days and moved up a month, organizers have finally unveiled what days acts will appear.

The festival kicks off July 21 with headlining performances by two of pop music’s most innovative artists, Missy Elliott and Björk.

Elliott and Björk will be joined by Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Flying Lotus, Slowdive, Majid Jordan, Angel Olsen, BadBadNotGood, Thee Oh Sees, John Talabot, Beach Fossils, Horse Meat Disco, SURVIVE, Hundred Waters, Royal Headache, Helena Hauff, Kirk Knight, Paranoid London, and Kelly Lee Owens.

Frank Ocean will headline the following evening (July 22), which will also see sets from A Tribe Called Quest, Erykah Badu, MGMT, Nicolas Jaar, King Krule, Sleep, Thundercat, the Drums, the Black Madonna, Grandaddy, Motor City Drum Ensemble, Cap’n Jazz, Noname, the Faint, Arca + Jesse Kanda, Jonathan Richman, Perfume Genius, Daniel Avery, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Mitski, Kamaiyah, Homeshake, Princess Nokia, Fatima Yamaha, Young Marco, Avalon Emerson and Big Thief.

FYF will wrap on July 23 with Nine Inch Nails closing.

The festival’s final day will also see performances by Iggy Pop, Solange, Run the Jewels, Little Dragon, Hannibal Buress, Kehlani, 6LACK, Chicano Batman, Mura Masa, Ty Segall, Talaboman, DJ Harvey, Temples, TIGA, Whitney, TR/ST, Moses Sumney, Omar-S, Andy Shauf, Joey Purp, Honey Soundsystem, Cherry Glazerr, Nadia Rose, Blonde Redhead and Julia Jacklin.

Single-day passes, for $125, will go on sale Friday at noon on FYF’s site.

Weekend passes have been on sale since last month and are $229 for general admission. A VIP option is available for $549. Additional ticket fees will apply.

Take a peek at the pretty sweet lineup poster FYF debuted with the announcement:

The full daily breakdown of FYF Fest. The full daily breakdown of FYF Fest.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption 'Ghost In The Shell' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Caption 'Ghost In The Shell' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Caption PaleyFest 2017: Evan Rachel Wood of ‘Westworld’ Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Caption PaleyFest 2017: James Marsden of ‘Westworld’ James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character. James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character. Caption PaleyFest 2017: ‘Westworld’ co-showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy "Westworld" co-showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy discuss what may be coming in Season 2 at the 2017 PaleyFest in Los Angeles on March 25. "Westworld" co-showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy discuss what may be coming in Season 2 at the 2017 PaleyFest in Los Angeles on March 25. Caption PaleyFest 2017: Jimmi Simpson of ‘Westworld’ Jimmi Simpson reflects on the reveal about his character in the HBO series “Westworld.” Jimmi Simpson reflects on the reveal about his character in the HBO series “Westworld.”

gerrick.kennedy@latimes.com

For more music news follow me on Twitter:@GerrickKennedy