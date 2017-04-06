FYF Fest announces new acts, daily lineups and single-day pass sales

FYF Fest organizers have announced a number of new acts to the already stacked lineup for this year’s expanded event, along with a breakdown of which days acts will play.
Set for July 21-23 at Exposition Park, the Goldenvoice-produced festival has added L.A. band Chicano Batman, Welsh singer and producer Kelly Lee Owens, Montreal-based Homeshake (Peter Sagar’s indie pop/R&B project), and DJ outfit Honey Soundsystem.
Chicano Batman will also play Goldenvoice’s tentpole event, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival next weekend, and Owens’ set at FYF will mark her U.S. debut.
Expanded to three days and moved up a month, organizers have finally unveiled what days acts will appear.
The festival kicks off July 21 with headlining performances by two of pop music’s most innovative artists, Missy Elliott and Björk.
Elliott and Björk will be joined by Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Flying Lotus, Slowdive, Majid Jordan, Angel Olsen, BadBadNotGood, Thee Oh Sees, John Talabot, Beach Fossils, Horse Meat Disco, SURVIVE, Hundred Waters, Royal Headache, Helena Hauff, Kirk Knight, Paranoid London, and Kelly Lee Owens.
Frank Ocean will headline the following evening (July 22), which will also see sets from A Tribe Called Quest, Erykah Badu, MGMT, Nicolas Jaar, King Krule, Sleep, Thundercat, the Drums, the Black Madonna, Grandaddy, Motor City Drum Ensemble, Cap’n Jazz, Noname, the Faint, Arca + Jesse Kanda, Jonathan Richman, Perfume Genius, Daniel Avery, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Mitski, Kamaiyah, Homeshake, Princess Nokia, Fatima Yamaha, Young Marco, Avalon Emerson and Big Thief.
FYF will wrap on July 23 with Nine Inch Nails closing.
The festival’s final day will also see performances by Iggy Pop, Solange, Run the Jewels, Little Dragon, Hannibal Buress, Kehlani, 6LACK, Chicano Batman, Mura Masa, Ty Segall, Talaboman, DJ Harvey, Temples, TIGA, Whitney, TR/ST, Moses Sumney, Omar-S, Andy Shauf, Joey Purp, Honey Soundsystem, Cherry Glazerr, Nadia Rose, Blonde Redhead and Julia Jacklin.
Single-day passes, for $125, will go on sale Friday at noon on FYF’s site.
Weekend passes have been on sale since last month and are $229 for general admission. A VIP option is available for $549. Additional ticket fees will apply.
Take a peek at the pretty sweet lineup poster FYF debuted with the announcement:
