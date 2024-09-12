Cardi B welcomes third child with Migos rapper Offset: ‘The prettiest lil thing’

Cardi B ha welcomed her third child, announcing the arrival of her newborn daughter Thursday on Instagram.

“The prettiest lil thing 🌸🌸 9/7/24 💖💖💖,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper wrote on the platform. Cardi, 31, shared the little girl’s birth date along with a series of hospital photos, including one of herself breastfeeding and others showing her family doting on the newborn. The baby’s name has not yet been announced.

Cardi’s post also served as the latest unofficial confirmation that all was well — or at least civil — between her and her estranged husband, Offset, who was featured in the photos along with their two other children, daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 2. (The Migos rapper, 32, also has three children from previous relationships.)

On Aug. 1, the Grammy-winning emcee announced that she was pregnant again, baring her baby bump in a pair of photos shared to Instagram. “With every ending comes a new beginning,” she wrote, praising the incoming child in her caption.

“You have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!” she continued. “You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!”

Cardi made that announcement amid reports that she and Offset, whom she wed in 2017, were again heading toward divorce and that she was reportedly seeking primary custody of their children. According TMZ, her divorce documents confirm that Offset is the father of her third child. On Thursday, the outlet reported that the co-parents were not getting back together.

The “WAP” and “I Like It” rapper first filed to divorce Offset in 2020 but withdrew the petition a couple months later. This summer’s divorce speculation was sparked after Cardi B told fans in December she had “been single for a minute.” In an Instagram Live last year, she reportedly addressed cheating rumors swirling around her husband, noting that she didn’t think there was any truth to them and that she didn’t “care to find out.”

In the December 2023 video, she also teased her desire for a “new life, a new beginning” in the new year.

Times staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.