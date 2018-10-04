Active listening? Hi-fi bars arrive in Los Angeles as In Sheep’s Clothing and the Gold Line deliver vinyl-only audiophile sound

For Cowie, who earned an Emmy nomination for his work on the Netflix comedy “Master of None” and picked songs for Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen’s new Amazon Prime series “Forever,” Ling’s pitch at the party didn’t seem crazy. Still, Cowie’s been in L.A. long enough to know the idea-to-execution ratio is pretty high: “People give you grand offers, and I’ve just come to expect nobody to follow through. So I was like [assumes skeptic’s voice], ‘Yeah, we’ll do that. Great.’”