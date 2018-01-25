Young rappers are getting honest about doing battle with depression, drug addiction and suicide

When an artist like Lil Uzi Vert raps something like "Might blow my brain out / Xanny [Xanax] numb the pain yeah / Please, Xanny make it go away," it's tough to delineate an edgy performer playing a dark character from a person who might be alluding that they need help. The same goes for fans, some of whom just like the delicious bleakness of a song like his "XO Tour Llif3" or Future's "Mask Off." But some others with mental illness may feel the pull of a truly harmful idea.