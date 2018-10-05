The journey to re-'Imagine' John Lennon's iconic 1971 solo album

His often poignant interview is transcribed in the accompanying book and lets fans read, or listen to, John a day after he turned 31 in 1971, in which he talks about the future he envisioned: “The first thing I think of is Yoko and I as a nice old couple, right, off the coast of Ireland or something like that, or in Cornwall, where’re it is. That’s the initial dream. I don’t have any fear of age. I’m sort of looking forward to it, you know. I sort of think, well, maybe I won’t be so frantic when I’m older.”