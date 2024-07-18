Eddie Rosenblatt, longtime president of Geffen Records, dies at 89

Eddie Rosenblatt, whose 40-year career included work with Nirvana, John Lennon and Guns N’ Roses, has died. He was 89.

Eddie Rosenblatt, the longtime president of Geffen Records who signed John Lennon and built a roster of rock and alternative acts including Guns N’ Roses and Nirvana, died of pneumonia on Tuesday at a Santa Barbara hospital surrounded by family, his son Michael told The Times. He was 89.

The executive, nicknamed “The Chief,” first made a name for himself during his decade-long stint at Warner Bros. Records in the 1970s, where he was mentored by industry titan Mo Ostin. He partnered with David Geffen to launch Geffen Records in 1980 and was appointed president of the label, which made immediate waves within the industry.

Just weeks before Lennon’s death, Geffen Records released Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Double Fantasy.” The label also signed Elton John and Donna Summer.

During the company’s early years, Geffen and Rosenblatt saw success with records from Peter Gabriel, Don Henley and Neil Young. They also oversaw the debuts of supergroups Asia and Quarterflash.

As Geffen Records grew, the label built a strong hard-rock portfolio with Guns N’ Roses and Whitesnake. The company’s DGC offshoot included bands Nirvana, Hole, Weezer, Beck and Sonic Youth.

Rosenblatt remained president of Geffen Records after it was sold for $550 million 10 years after its inception to MCA. When Geffen left his namesake company in 1995, Rosenblatt continued as president and also became chairman.

“With Eddie at the helm I know the company is in good hands,” Geffen told The Times when leaving the position. “Eddie has been my partner since the day we opened Geffen Records, and I feel great pride in passing the torch and watching him take over this amazing company we created.”

The company made half a billion dollars in album sales in 1994.

“If you think of David as the vision behind Geffen Records, then Eddie is the heart,” Ostin told The Times. “That label is not just profitable; it’s got hipness and heat, and Eddie is the glue that has held it together all these years.”

In 1998, Rosenblatt retired after 40 years in the industry.

Born in Queens, N.Y., Rosenblatt earned his bachelor’s degree from Brooklyn College, served in the U.S. Army and completed Macy’s management training program before making his segue into the music industry in 1958. He started what would be his decades-long career at Cosnat Distribution and Mainline Distribution in Ohio.

He eventually moved to Los Angeles, joining A&M Records as a sales director. Later, he co-founded TA Records with film producer and director Steve Binder, most notably releasing Seals and Crofts’ debut album.

Rosenblatt is survived by his four children, Michael, Steven, Peter and Gretchen; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Bobbi, his wife of over 60 years, died last year.