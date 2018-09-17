Josh Groban on his serious new album and his goofy new sitcom

That said, I still love to work; it’s something that comes up a lot in the relationship I’m in currently [with actress and writer Schuyler Helford]. I’d love to have a family one day. But I want to be the father that my dad has been to me. My dad would go to work in the morning, come home and have a scotch and help me with my homework. I want desperately to be that. Anything less really scares me.