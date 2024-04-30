It’s another all-Taylor Swift edition of the Hot 100 chart this week

Taylor Swift accepts the award for pop vocal album for “Midnights” during the 66th Grammy Awards on Feb. 4.

Once again, there’s only one name on the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 this week — Taylor Swift.

Swift repeated — and bested — her own 2022 feat by claiming the 14 top slots on the singles’ chart. She previously took out the entire top 10 after the debut of her 2022 album, “Midnights” — the first artist ever to do so.

With the release this month of “The Tortured Poets Department,” it was never a question as to whether Swift would dominate the pop charts, only whether she could break her own previous records. She did so handily , with the Post Malone collaboration “Fortnight” leading the Hot 100 en route to 2.61 million equivalent album sales in the U.S.

Among the many chart records Swifts set this week — “Fortnight” is her 12th Hot 100 No. 1, placing her sixth on the all-time chart leaderboard. She now has 59 top 10 singles, and placed 32 songs on the Hot 100 this week (all 31 from the deluxe version of “The Tortured Poets Department,” plus older single “Cruel Summer”), each the most ever for a woman in the chart’s history.

With “Poets,” she tied Jay-Z for the most No. 1s among solo artists in the seven-decade history of the Hot 100. Only the Beatles, with 19 No. 1s, best her so far.

The Hot 100 is a mix of all-genre U.S. streaming services (both official audio and video), radio airplay and sales data. The latter figure was especially impressive for Swift, as “Pets” sold 859,000 vinyl LPs among 1.914 million album sales (vinyl, CDs , downloads and cassettes) in its first week, while the 31 songs on the deluxe edition generated 891.34 million week one streams.

Swift most recently won album of the year at the Grammys for “Midnights,” becoming the most lauded artist in the Recording Academy’s most acclaimed category. Swift’s record-obliterating Eras tour begins again May 9 in Paris with a whole new era to add to the set list.