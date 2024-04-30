Billie Eilish launching Hit Me Hard and Soft tour this fall, sets three Forum shows

Billie Eilish has a new tour to go with her upcoming album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft.” The album debuts next month and the tour kicks off in the fall and includes three nights at the Kia Forum.

Billie Eilish will hit the road once again on her just-announced Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, which kicks off in arenas this fall.

The Grammy- and Oscar-winning musician, who will release her third studio album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” on May 17, will launch the tour Sept. 29 in Montreal, then weave her way across the continental United States. The North American leg of the tour will close out with three shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood Dec. 15-17.

Eilish’s other California stop is a two-night stint at the SAP Center in San José on Dec. 10 and 11, Live Nation announced Tuesday. The complete schedule is available on Live Nation‘s and Eilish’s websites.

After the North American dates, the tour will continue in to Australia for a dozen shows in February and March 2025. Then Eilish wiil make her way through Europe and the U.K, closing out that leg of the tour with two shows in Dublin on July 26 and 27, 2025.

The American Express presale for tickets begins Tuesday, with additional presales running throughout the week. Remaining tickets will be sold starting Friday.

Eilish is said to explore different sounds and more mature themes on her upcoming album, a 10-track production that has been described as “her most daring body of work to date,” and again pairs her with her brother Finneas. In a Rolling Stone interview last week, the duo teased that the opening track of the new album mirrors their “Barbie” smash hit “What Was I Made For?” In fact, it was written before the somber Oscar- and Grammy-winning tune.

The “Ocean Eyes” and “Bad Guy” singer said she also recognizes that she’s been working nonstop since she broke through as a teen.

“I had this moment of like, ‘Oh, my God, I haven’t had fun in seven years.’ Truly. I had this illusion that I had, because who experiences going to the Grammys at basically 17 and winning five?” she told the magazine. “But in life, I realized I had really not experienced that much. I didn’t go outside for five years. How was I supposed to have any experiences?”

The 22-year-old hitmaker’s latest tour will continue her long-standing partnership with the environmental nonprofit REVERB, which has yielded $1 million in donations to environmental, greenhouse-gas reduction and climate justice projects and more than 150,000 fan actions, Live Nation said. Sustainability efforts for the upcoming tour will include reducing greenhouse-gas pollution, decreasing single-use plastic waste, supporting climate action and updating concession offerings to promote and encourage plant-based food options with Support+Feed.