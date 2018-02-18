Kendrick Lamar owes himself more than lifeless corporate gigs

Plenty of A-list artists have plenty of reasons for doing corporate events these days. Some align with powerful brands to get access to the kind of marketing money that record labels can no longer provide. That seemed to be Lady Gaga's motivation, for instance, when she teamed with Bud Light for a series of well-promoted, faux-edgy club gigs in 2016. Ditto another All-Star weekend concert put on by Adidas, which brought acts such as N.E.R.D. and Kid Cudi (and an unannounced cameo by Kanye West) to a garishly branded warehouse space in the Fashion District.