La Tocada festival gives Latin rock the star treatment

“I believe I’m very much a rocker,” she says with a laugh. “I don’t think rock has anything to do with distortion or dressing in black. It would be a mistake to see it that way. Rock is about going beyond, experimenting, being a rebel. I’ve always been rebellious in my attitude towards life. I love playing festivals, surrounded by all these dudes with their testosterone and electric guitars. I’m usually the only woman. To present yourself in front of an audience that is more interested in looking at your legs than listening to your music... I don’t think it gets any more rock ’n’ roll than that.”