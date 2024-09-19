The Música Mexicana revolution shaping Southern California

Since launching in July 2023, De Los has extensively covered the emergence of música Mexicana as a global force.
Long considered niche by the music industry, the broad genre (which encompasses cumbia, banda, corridos tumbados and many more categories) has been pushed into the mainstream over the last five years by Gen Z and millennial Latino audiences. According to a report by entertainment data analysis company Luminate, música Mexicana was the biggest reason why Latin music (which also includes reggaeton and salsa) was the fastest-growing genre on streaming services in the first half of 2024.
Estevie spent her early teenage years as a singing show contestant. Now, she’s ready to take over the world with her brand of cumbia pop.
We’ve profiled artists like Fuerza Regida, Danny Lux, Estevie and Ivan Cornejo, musical acts based in Southern California who are evolving música Mexicana by fusing traditional sounds with hip-hop, R&B, pop, indie rock and even electronic dance music.
And while streaming and social media have played a major role in the growth of música Mexicana, its popularity is evident in Southern California, home of the largest population of people of Mexican descent outside of Mexico. You’ll hear it through the Dodger Stadium PA system any time organist Dieter Ruehle plays “La Chona,” and at SoFi Stadium whenever Mariachi Rams lead the crowd into a sing-along of ranchera classic “Cielito Lindo.” Musica Méxicana is the soundtrack of celebrations — quinceañeras, carne asadas, paydays. And for many aficionados, it’s a way to strengthen their bond with parents, grandparents and their heritage.
At only 20, Ivan Cornejo is a seasoned pro in the world of música Mexicana. He also represents the genre’s future.
In this package of stories, the De Los team explores the various ways in which the genre is influencing everyday Angeleno life. We look at how educators are using Spanish lyrics to teach students the language, and how música Mexicana acts helped bring live entertainment back after the end of pandemic restrictions. We’ve also put together a handy guide of where to find the best música Mexicana-themed parties and clubs, and where to go to shop for the perfect vaquero outfit.
— Fidel Martinez, Editorial Director & Martina Ibáñez-Baldor, Design Director
From the guitarron and the requinto to the guiro and the tololoche, these are some of the instruments responsible for música Mexicana’s distinct qualities.
In the region known for bumping música Mexicana genre into the global mainstream, Southern California is the birthplace for some of the most popular acts.
Whether you’re in the market for a custom-fit tejana, a show-stopping pair of boots or even a new matching set, these places bring both a fresh and a classic feeling to shopping.
Grupo Firme’s seven record-breaking L.A. concerts in 2021 highlight Southern California’s influential place in the globally ascending música Mexicana genre.
In the mood to spend the night dancing to a live norteño band? Or maybe enjoy a michelada while listening to a música Mexicana DJ? Here are the best places to indulge in L.A.’s best regional Mexican venues.
Dance clubs, studios and other venues across the U.S. are partnering with social media Latino influencers to reel in a new generation of música Mexicana dancers.
Música Mexicana is the ever-present soundtrack to our experiences. Here are some of the De Los staff’s favorite songs, new and old.
