The Música Mexicana revolution shaping Southern California

Since launching in July 2023, De Los has extensively covered the emergence of música Mexicana as a global force.

Long considered niche by the music industry, the broad genre (which encompasses cumbia, banda, corridos tumbados and many more categories) has been pushed into the mainstream over the last five years by Gen Z and millennial Latino audiences. According to a report by entertainment data analysis company Luminate, música Mexicana was the biggest reason why Latin music (which also includes reggaeton and salsa) was the fastest-growing genre on streaming services in the first half of 2024.

We’ve profiled artists like Fuerza Regida , Danny Lux , Estevie and Ivan Cornejo , musical acts based in Southern California who are evolving música Mexicana by fusing traditional sounds with hip-hop, R&B, pop, indie rock and even electronic dance music.

And while streaming and social media have played a major role in the growth of música Mexicana, its popularity is evident in Southern California, home of the largest population of people of Mexican descent outside of Mexico. You’ll hear it through the Dodger Stadium PA system any time organist Dieter Ruehle plays “La Chona,” and at SoFi Stadium whenever Mariachi Rams lead the crowd into a sing-along of ranchera classic “Cielito Lindo.” Musica Méxicana is the soundtrack of celebrations — quinceañeras, carne asadas, paydays. And for many aficionados, it’s a way to strengthen their bond with parents, grandparents and their heritage.

Advertisement

In this package of stories, the De Los team explores the various ways in which the genre is influencing everyday Angeleno life. We look at how educators are using Spanish lyrics to teach students the language, and how música Mexicana acts helped bring live entertainment back after the end of pandemic restrictions. We’ve also put together a handy guide of where to find the best música Mexicana-themed parties and clubs, and where to go to shop for the perfect vaquero outfit.

— Fidel Martinez, Editorial Director & Martina Ibáñez-Baldor, Design Director