Fifth Harmony vet Lauren Jauregui is ready for the spotlight — alone

“I do worry about the way that we all receive each other and the way that female artists are allowed to exist in these places,” she continued. “There are so many incredible, talented women making incredible [music] right now but we really still live in a culture where we have to pin them against each other. It's like one has to be better than the other and be the reigning supreme. And, it's like, no, we can all coexist and we all have beautiful talents to offer. I don’t ever want to be associated with shade — I’m only ever throwing light.”