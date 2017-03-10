Nicki Minaj has some words — and possibly half a million dollars — for Remy Ma

Nicki Minaj wanted to be clear about this: “No Frauds” is not a diss record.
Sure, it’s a record — words and music organized into a discrete chunk and made available to hear on the Internet on Thursday night. And yes, it’s full of disses, including a number of them not quotable here.
But “No Frauds” can’t be considered a diss record, you see, because in Minaj’s Young Money crew, they don’t do diss records. Instead, they “drop HIT RECORDS & diss u ON them.”
This, anyway, was the reasoning Minaj floated in a widely shared post on Instagram just as she unleashed “No Frauds,” in which she takes clear aim at Remy Ma, the New York rapper who recently attacked Minaj in her songs “Shether” and “Another One.”
The new track, which features Drake and Lil Wayne, is one of three Minaj released late Thursday, along with “Changed It,” another collaboration with Lil Wayne, and the sleek “Regret In Your Tears.”
But “No Frauds” instantly became the object of online chatter thanks to its attempted takedown of Ma.
“Tried to drop ‘Another One’ / You was itching to scrap,” Minaj raps, “You exposed your ghostwriter / Now you wish it was scrapped.” She goes on to call her opponent “a fraud committing perjury” and says, “I got before and after pictures of your surgery.”
As though the diss record — sorry, the hit record with disses on it — weren’t enough, Minaj heaped more scorn on Ma on Instagram, advising her in a post titled with a crown emoji to “stay in your bum ass place” and that “jealousy gets u no where.”
Minaj also made an offer: “U got 72 hours to drop a hit and I’ll give u half a million dollars if u can book ANY show or interview w/o mentioning the Queen name.”
Then she added that her upcoming album, Minaj’s first since “The Pinkprint” in 2014, is “nothing but waves.”
Waves, but no diss records.
