Review: Paramore has grown up, but it has never stopped reflecting the current moment

Set opener “Grudges” stared down the recent tumult, including the departure of longtime bassist Jeremy Davis and the return of drummer Zac Farro (who in this new era is crucial to the group’s percussive swing). “Rose-Colored Boy” and “Told You So” would have been unimaginable in their catalog a few years ago. Now they’re gears in a well-oiled punk-funk machine, one with enough range to cover Drake’s “Passionfruit” as well as play a few lovely ballads such as “Misguided Ghosts” and “26.”