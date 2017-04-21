French rap duo PNL won't perform at Coachella despite last-ditch efforts to fix visa issue

Despite last-ditch efforts, French rap duo PNL won’t appear at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend.

Last weekend the duo, comprising brothers Tarik and Nabil Andrieu, were forced to pull its gig in the 11th hour because of a visa issue with Tarik.

“After months of administrative procedures, one of the two of us still wasn’t authorized to come back to the United States for the reasons you are probably imagining,” the duo announced last weekend.

There were hopes that the visa would come through in time for the second weekend, but the visa was refused this week, according to the duo.

PNL wanted to play from France and broadcast live to the festival, but that wasn’t an option.

Coachella would have marked the duo's U.S. debut.

The brothers grew up in the Parisian suburb of Corbeil-Essonnes to immigrant parents. Their group name stands for Peace N' Lovés (which translates to peace and money).

Although Tarik and Nabil Andrieu, who perform as Ademo and N.O.S, aren’t overtly political in their music, fans turned to their songs during the 2016 protests in Paris over labor laws. A key slogan during the demonstrations was “Le Monde Ou Rien,” which translates to “the world or nothing” and was the title of a track on the duo’s second album, “Le Monde Chico.”

Despite visa issues keeping the duo from making its American debut, the Andrieus remain undeterred.

“[This] is not what will stop us,” the group said in a statement on Thursday. “On the contrary it gives us even more ambition.”

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption 'The Fate of the Furious' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption 'The Fate of the Furious' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption Emmy Chat: Why Minnie Driver’s so committed to her 'Speechless' family Minnie Driver talks about her role as fearless mom Maya, showing disability on-screen and the irreverent comedy on "Speechless." Minnie Driver talks about her role as fearless mom Maya, showing disability on-screen and the irreverent comedy on "Speechless." Caption 'Ghost In The Shell' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Caption PaleyFest 2017: Evan Rachel Wood of ‘Westworld’ Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Caption PaleyFest 2017: James Marsden of ‘Westworld’ James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character. James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character.

gerrick.kennedy@latimes.com

For more music news follow me on Twitter:@GerrickKennedy