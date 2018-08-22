Quincy Jones on Aretha Franklin: 'She turned this country upside down'

I first heard her at church when she was 12 years old. Dinah Washington initially told me that Aretha was the “next one,” and her point was instantly proven upon hearing that little girl sing her heart out. She had chops like you’ve never heard before, and there was no doubt in any of our minds that she was special. Her voice carried an unbelievable amount of weight at such a young age, and she had the soul to back it up.